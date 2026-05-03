OCD steps up response as Mayon unrest affects 52 Albay villages

Phivolcs warned of possible hazards, including rockfalls, ballistic fragments, lava flows, pyroclastic density currents, moderate explosions, and lahars during heavy rains.

“Ang OCD Regional Office 5 naman ay tuloy-tuloy ang koordinasyon at monitoring upang mapanatiling ligtas sa panganib o epekto ng abo ang ating mga kababayan sa posibleng pagputok ng Bulkan Mayon,” Mariano added.

“As of now, more than 30,500 families are affected, with more than 1,400 staying in evacuation centers. Water filtration trucks are being deployed, while N95 masks are continuously distributed,” he said.

Mariano added that the OCD has stepped up road clearing, water delivery, and mask distribution as ashfall spread across affected areas. Authorities continue to enforce the six-kilometer PDZ, prohibiting entry due to the high risk of volcanic hazards.

The situation on the ground remains fluid, with the worst impact reported in Guinobatan, Camalig, and Ligao City.

“The continuous dissemination of warnings and advisories in affected and nearby areas is ongoing, along with coordination of response efforts among agencies. Initially, we distributed face masks, especially in Camalig, and more are on standby for further distribution,” he added.

Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, OCD deputy administrator for administration, traveled to Albay to oversee operations and assess needs on site. He met with local officials in Guinobatan, along with representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 5, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), to expedite ash clearing on major roads.

Alejandro pushed for same-day completion of clearing operations to reduce risks from thick ash deposits.

The OCD also arranged fuel assistance and the delivery of bottled water to affected communities, warning that water sources may be contaminated by ashfall.

BFP fire trucks led flushing operations, while the DPWH handled debris collection. The PNP ensured road safety for responders and motorists. All national roads remain passable.

Alejandro also visited the Phivolcs Mayon Observatory and inspected Camalig and Guinobatan, which experienced heavy ashfall. He is also set to meet with the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Bicol to determine further national government support.

In Ligao City, OCD-5 disaster risk reduction and management division officer-in-charge Akim S. Berces coordinated with local authorities as ashfall reached upland barangays.

Cleanup operations began as early as Saturday, with firefighters and residents clearing roads and homes in Camalig.

Phivolcs reported that over the past 24 hours, Mayon’s activity included lava effusion, collapse-generated pyroclastic density currents, and minor Strombolian eruptions. Short-lived lava fountaining was also observed.

Lava flowed through the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies, reaching up to 3.8 kilometers. Sulfur dioxide emissions reached 1,586 tons per day, while the volcano generated 32 earthquakes, including 25 tremors lasting up to 15 minutes, along with hundreds of rockfall events and pyroclastic density current signals.

Ashfall drifted toward the southwest as moderate plumes moved west-northwest. Ground deformation showed slight deflation, with early signs of swelling on the northeastern flank.

The OCD reiterated the strict prohibition on entering the six-kilometer PDZ and cautioned against flying aircraft near the volcano.