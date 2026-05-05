Faith goes mobile

Zion Christian Mission Center has launched a free mobile theology app, tapping into the growing demand for digital tools that support both personal growth and work-life balance.
The Self-Paced Bible Study or SPS app delivers structured, instructor-led lessons that guide users through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Built for smartphones, the platform offers progressive modules, progress tracking, and certificates upon completion.
ZCMC positions the app as a practical way for students and young professionals to integrate faith into daily routines, amid increasing focus on wellness and clarity in a fast-paced, digital environment.
The app is available for free on Android and iOS, with additional online and onsite classes also offered at no cost.