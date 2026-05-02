Rethinking the everyday digital lifestyle

With Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) latest All-New Postpaid Plans+ with Unli Apps offering, the experience moves beyond traditional mobile plans into something more personal.

At the heart of it is unlimited access to select apps, designed to match real habits and routines. Instead of constantly managing or stretching data, users can stay fully engaged in the platforms that shape their interests, connections and self-expression.

Three ways people already live online

Instead of forcing everyone into the same setup, the experience breaks into three simple patterns—because no one uses their phone the same way twice.

Connect is for the always-on conversationalists. The ones who don’t just scroll—they participate. It revolves around platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp—the digital spaces where friendships, trends, and inside jokes never really pause.

Create is for the in-between lives—the students, freelancers, professionals, and late-night builders. It leans into YouTube and tools under Google Workspace, including AI-assisted features like Gemini. It’s the kind of setup that fits research tabs, drafts, playlists, and half-finished ideas all at once.

Play is for release. For competition. For zoning out or locking in. With uninterrupted access to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Honor of Kings, it’s built around one simple expectation: the moment should not lag.

The plans come in multiple tiers, combining data, 5G access, and app-based inclusions so users can match what they need with how intensely they live online.

Beyond that, the basics are already covered—calls, texts, video calls, even landline access—things that don’t need to be thought about, just relied on.