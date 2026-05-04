Others who tried the challenge suffered the same fate and sought help from their families, passers-by, food delivery riders, and the police to extricate themselves, according to SCMP.

The challenge is difficult because the more one struggles to free themselves, the tighter their crossed legs get. Authorities warned against doing the challenge as they may injure their knee joints which bear the weight of the body.

Meanwhile, a woman driving with her husband in the Australian outback got trapped in the worst place when she stopped to use a rural restroom.

The woman had to wait for three hours in a collapsed pit latrine before her husband spotted a passerby who came to their rescue at the Henbury Meteorites Conservation Zone, about 145 kilometers southwest of the remote town of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, BBC reports.

The woman fell in waist-deep human waste that filled the deep hole in the ground common in remote and rural areas, according to BBC.

The passing tradesman lowered a rope into the pit for the woman to hang on to as he used his car to pull her out.

The rescue took over 45 minutes, an eyewitness told NT News.