The two homeowners’ associations, originally from Muntinlupa City, were organized in 2004 under the Social Housing Finance Corp.’s Community Mortgage Program. More than two decades later, their members have secured tenure over their properties.

The awarding was led by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, SHFC President Federico Laxa and San Pedro City Mayor Art Mercado as part of the CMP’s 38th anniversary celebration.

“Alam po namin na talagang pinaghirapan ninyo ito. Ito na ang katuparan ng inyong pangarap na magkaroon ng sariling lupa na matagal na ninyong pinakaaasam-asam,” Laxa told beneficiaries.

He said SHFC would continue helping families secure land tenure through housing initiatives, including the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program.

Mercado thanked DHSUD and SHFC for helping families achieve their long-standing goal of owning the land where they live.

“Napaka-blessed natin. Nanggaling tayo sa mahirap, ngayon ay okay na ang buhay natin,” Cupang Tramo Neighborhood HOAI president Ruel Bordeos said.

More than 300,000 families have benefited from the CMP over nearly four decades, according to SHFC.