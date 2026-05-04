Kowloon House labor disputes probe sought

Advocates argue these actions violated a recent agreement between management and staff.

According to the filing, the layoffs are suspected to be retaliatory moves following worker complaints regarding delayed wages and the alleged withholding of service charges.

“Under existing labor laws, any form of retaliatory action is prohibited against workers engaging in legitimate organizing and collective action,” said Representative Sarah Elago.

Labor leaders stressed that the situation at the restaurant chain highlights broader concerns regarding the ability of employees to advocate for their rights without fear of losing their livelihoods.