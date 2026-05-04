Gabriela Partylist seeks probe into Kowloon House mass termination

It further noted that the move was a retaliatory action of the company given the recent allegations that workers did not properly receive wages on time and that service charges were pocketed instead of being given.

“Ayon sa umiiral na batas paggawa, ipinagbabawal ang anumang uri ng retaliatory action laban sa mga manggagawang nagsasagawa ng lehitimong pag-oorganisa at kolektibong pagkilos,” Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago said.

(Based on the existing labor laws, any form of retaliatory action is prohibited against laborers that are legitimately organizing and conducting a collective strike)

Labor leaders emphasized that Congress should immediately act on the incident, noting that it raises concerns regarding the ability of laborers to fend for their rights without having to fear for any repercussions that may stem from their movement.

Elago explained that the lack of action on the matter would undermine the decades-long struggle of workers to fight for their rights that are indicated in the Constitution.

“The resolution highlights the need to uphold constitutional guarantees on workers’ rights, including security of tenure, collective bargaining, and protection from unjust dismissal,” she stated.

On Labor Day, Elago along with fellow Makabayan bloc members participated in a protest calling for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and raising the nationwide minimum wage to P1,200 as part of measures to support the working class amid the ongoing crisis in the country.