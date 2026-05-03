Mayon ashfall devastates Camalig farms, kills livestock

At least 17 barangays in Camalig, including Cabangan, Salugan, Anoling, Sua and the town proper, were heavily affected.

In Anoling, farms sustained significant losses, with crops withering under thick ash and reports of livestock deaths, including five carabaos and two cows.

Major roads, including the Camalig bypass road, experienced near-zero visibility, forcing motorists to stop as vehicles were completely covered in ash.

Residents also reported limited water supply and difficulty carrying out basic activities, including eating, due to the heavy ashfall.