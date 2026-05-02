Mayon acts up, Albay alert up

Hazardous activity intensified at Mayon Volcano on Saturday afternoon, with pyroclastic flows and minor explosive eruptions prompting urgent warnings for residents to keep out of danger zones.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), fast-moving clouds of hot gas, ash, and debris were observed as of 6 p.m. along the Mi-isi Gully on the volcano’s south to southwestern slopes.