Mayon acts up, Albay alert up

Hazardous activity intensified at Mayon Volcano on Saturday afternoon, with pyroclastic flows and minor explosive eruptions prompting urgent warnings for residents to keep out of danger zones.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), fast-moving clouds of hot gas, ash, and debris were observed as of 6 p.m. along the Mi-isi Gully on the volcano’s south to southwestern slopes.
The flows were triggered by a lava collapse at 4:28 p.m., which also caused rockfalls and ashfall in nearby communities.
At 4:50 p.m., the volcano exhibited minor Strombolian activity, marked by short bursts of lava and volcanic gases from the crater.
The Philippine Red Cross placed its units on high alert, deploying volunteers in Camalig, Guinobatan, Legazpi City and Daraga to monitor conditions and coordinate with local authorities.
Officials warned residents to stay away from gullies and river channels, where PDCs can travel rapidly and without warning.
People in affected areas were advised to remain indoors during ashfall, wear protective masks, and cover food and water supplies.
Mayon last erupted in June 2023, when Phivolcs raised Alert Level 3 due to sustained lava flows and volcanic activity that lasted for months.