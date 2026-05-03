Lady cop delivers baby aboard motorbanca in Albay

Upon arrival, Police Corporal Rachelle Dondonilla, a licensed nurse, found that the baby had already been delivered but remained attached to the umbilical cord. She performed the procedure to safely cut the cord and provided initial care.

The responding team, led by Police Major Joseph Melitante, then assisted in transporting the mother and newborn to Rapu-Rapu District Hospital for further medical attention.

Both the mother and child were turned over to medical personnel and are reported to be in stable condition.