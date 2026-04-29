Police help mother deliver baby at Iligan bus terminal

Upon arrival, they found the woman already in the final stage of labor. Responding with remarkable composure and presence of mind, Cpl. Bautista assisted in the delivery and successfully caught the baby boy just in time, preventing the newborn from falling to the floor.

Approximately ten minutes later, personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) arrived and provided further medical assistance. The mother and her newborn were transported to Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital, arriving at around 9:22 a.m. the same day.

Police reports said the quick response and decisive actions of the responding officers ensured the safety of both mother and child, turning a critical situation into a story of hope and heroism.

“This incident highlights the dedication and readiness of Iligan City Police Station 1 personnel to serve and protect—not only in matters of law enforcement but also in moments where life itself is on the line,” the report said.

The incident was in contrast to the case of an 18-year-old mother who was found dead after delivering a baby inside a common comfort room of a boarding house in Zone 6, Lower Bulua, Cagayan de Oro City.

The victim, “Jezza,” 18 anyos, a resident of Opol town in Misamis Oriental.

Bulua Police Station 7 reported that at around 6:40 a.m. Monday, the victim's body was found slumped inside the common comfort room of the boarding house.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was alone in her room when she delivered her baby.

Found inside the room was a knife believed to have been used to cut the umbilical cord of the baby left inside the room.

Rescue teams rushed the baby and mother to JR Borja Hospital, but the mother was declared dead on arrival.