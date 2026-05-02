Ways to max your summer fun

Life, with all its ups and downs, certainly shapes us to be flexible and smart in our choices. This summer, in particular, beats down on us with the hot weather and some spending adjustments, but fret not: our most loved SM Supermalls, gives us the many ways to make memories, try something new and spend more moments with the people we love.
Whether you’re in the mood for an active day out, a cool indoor escape, or a fun-filled family adventure, SM brings together sports, leisure and entertainment that make every visit worth looking forward to — because every day’s a celebration at SM Supermalls.
Cool down while staying active at SM Skating, where every glide offers a refreshing break from the heat. Whether it’s your first time on the ice or a favorite go-to activity, it’s a space where confidence grows, skills develop and winning begins.
For more action-packed fun, head to SM Game Park. From billiards and table tennis to archery, bowling and pickleball, every game is a chance to challenge yourself, share a few laughs and enjoy friendly competition.
Take the fun outdoors at Skyranch Tagaytay, Skyranch Pampanga, Skyranch Baguio and SM By The Bay Amusement Park — where happy memories are made. With thrilling rides, scenic views and vibrant spaces, these destinations set the scene for laughter, bonding and unforgettable summer days.
With a variety of attractions across its properties, SM Supermalls makes it easy to turn any day into a maxed-out experience. From active play to shared adventures, there’s always something new to try and something exciting to come back for.
This summer, gather your loved ones and explore more at your most-loved SM Supermalls. Stay active, have fun and make every visit count.
Players can rally on the permanent pickleball courts at SM, where active play and friendly competition come together — turning every match into a chance to build skills, bond and enjoy a maxed-out summer experience.
Families and friends make the most of summer at Skyranch Pampanga, where thrilling rides and shared laughter turn everyday moments into a celebration of fun and connection.
With cool breezes, scenic views, and rides for all ages, Skyranch Tagaytay turns a summer day out into a memorable celebration of family bonding and everyday joy — where every visit feels like a celebration.
At SM Bowling, every strike, spare, and shared laugh turns the game into a fun-filled moment of bonding, friendly competition and summer memories.
At SM By the Bay Amusement Park, thrilling rides, bright lights and shared laughter create summer moments worth celebrating with family and friends by the bay.
At SM Game Park, archery adds a thrilling edge to summer fun — giving guests the chance to test their focus, build confidence, and enjoy friendly competition where winning begins.
At SM Skating, every glide across the ice turns summer into a cool and memorable adventure filled with fun, movement and shared moments.