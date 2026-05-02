Ways to max your summer fun

Life, with all its ups and downs, certainly shapes us to be flexible and smart in our choices. This summer, in particular, beats down on us with the hot weather and some spending adjustments, but fret not: our most loved SM Supermalls, gives us the many ways to make memories, try something new and spend more moments with the people we love.

Whether you’re in the mood for an active day out, a cool indoor escape, or a fun-filled family adventure, SM brings together sports, leisure and entertainment that make every visit worth looking forward to — because every day’s a celebration at SM Supermalls.