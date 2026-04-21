Summer fun comes alive at SM Supermalls

Stay cool while keeping active at SM Skating, where each glide offers a refreshing escape and a chance to build confidence and skills. For more excitement, visit SM Game Park, featuring games like billiards, table tennis, archery, bowling, and pickleball—perfect for friendly competition and fun moments.

For outdoor thrills, head to Skyranch Tagaytay, Skyranch Pampanga, Skyranch Baguio, or SM By The Bay Amusement Park. With exciting rides, scenic views, and lively spaces, these destinations are perfect for bonding and making lasting summer memories.

With so many attractions across its locations, SM Supermalls makes it easy to turn any day into a full experience—offering new activities to enjoy and reasons to keep coming back.

This summer, gather your loved ones, stay active, and make every visit count at SM Supermalls.