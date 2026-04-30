Tipuno X scales barber business model

Rosales underscored the mindset behind the venture’s rapid buildout, pointing to the need for risk-taking in business. “Life is really risky. If you will do what you always do, what you will get is what you always get,” he said during the 17th Asian Innovation Forum organized by the Daily Tribune.

From a single concept, the business has grown to 17 branches across Luzon and the Visayas, with further expansion planned in the Visayas and Mindanao. Its modular approach enables the company to enter new locations more efficiently while maintaining consistent service standards.

Beyond haircuts, Tipuno X is building additional revenue streams through product distribution and professional tools, including its role as the exclusive Philippine distributor of JRL, allowing it to tap into both retail and business-to-business markets.

To sustain its growth, the company has also invested in training and industry events, recently staging a large-scale barber competition in Pasay City to strengthen skills development and build a wider network of professionals aligned with its expansion strategy.