Nissan brings back X-Trail

The X-Trail is back in Nissan Philippines’ local lineup, and its return comes with e-POWER as the brand puts electrified models at the center of its 10th Philippine International Motor Show display.

The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER headlines the brand’s display at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from 4 to 7 June.

It comes in as Nissan’s flagship e-POWER model in the country, with a suggested retail price of P2.29 million.

The system uses an electric motor that delivers 204 PS and 330 Nm of torque. A 1.5-liter VC-Turbo gasoline engine charges the battery, so owners do not need to plug in the vehicle. The wheels are driven by the electric motor, while the gasoline engine works as a generator.