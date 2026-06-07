Nissan brings back X-Trail

The X-Trail is back in Nissan Philippines’ local lineup, and its return comes with e-POWER as the brand puts electrified models at the center of its 10th Philippine International Motor Show display.
The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER headlines the brand’s display at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from 4 to 7 June.
It comes in as Nissan’s flagship e-POWER model in the country, with a suggested retail price of P2.29 million.
The system uses an electric motor that delivers 204 PS and 330 Nm of torque. A 1.5-liter VC-Turbo gasoline engine charges the battery, so owners do not need to plug in the vehicle. The wheels are driven by the electric motor, while the gasoline engine works as a generator.
The return of the X-Trail gives Nissan a familiar name in a market that has changed since the model was last sold locally.
The new version now carries a glossier front grille, satin silver lower bumper, LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels and rain-sensing wipers.
The X-Trail e-POWER gets a 12.3-inch full digital meter and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are included.
It also has a panoramic sunroof, eight-way power seats and tri-zone automatic climate control with rear vents.
Safety and driver-assist features include a 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, e-Pedal Step, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and Driver Attention Assist.
Nissan will also offer a Launch Edition in limited numbers. This version gets exclusive two-tone colors in Everest White, Stealth Pearl Gray and Sahara Dune Metallic.
Standard colors include Everest White, Stealth Pearl Gray, Sahara Dune Metallic and Cardinal Red Metallic.
“The return of the X-Trail, now with e-POWER, marks an important step for Nissan Philippines as we continue to strengthen our electrified lineup,” Yoshinori Kanazawa , Nissan Philippines president, said. “Guided by our long-term vision to make mobility smarter and more accessible, we are bringing technologies that improve everyday driving for our customers.”
Nissan also brought other electrified models to PIMS. The All-New Nissan Kicks e-POWER appears with a boxier shape and a more upright stance.
It also gets a refreshed cabin as Nissan prepares the next version of its small electrified crossover.
The All-New Nissan Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid also joins the display. The pickup previews Nissan’s plan to bring electrification into the workhorse segment while keeping the 4x4 image tied to the Navara name.