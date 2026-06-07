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Nissan brings back X-Trail

e-POWER SUV leads electrified display
X-TRAIL returns to Nissan’s Philippine lineup with e-POWER and a P2.29-million price tag.
X-TRAIL returns to Nissan’s Philippine lineup with e-POWER and a P2.29-million price tag.
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The X-Trail is back in Nissan Philippines’ local lineup, and its return comes with e-POWER as the brand puts electrified models at the center of its 10th Philippine International Motor Show display.

The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER headlines the brand’s display at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from 4 to 7 June. 

It comes in as Nissan’s flagship e-POWER model in the country, with a suggested retail price of P2.29 million.

The system uses an electric motor that delivers 204 PS and 330 Nm of torque. A 1.5-liter VC-Turbo gasoline engine charges the battery, so owners do not need to plug in the vehicle. The wheels are driven by the electric motor, while the gasoline engine works as a generator.

X-TRAIL returns to Nissan’s Philippine lineup with e-POWER and a P2.29-million price tag.
Kia moves PIMS forward

The return of the X-Trail gives Nissan a familiar name in a market that has changed since the model was last sold locally. 

The new version now carries a glossier front grille, satin silver lower bumper, LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels and rain-sensing wipers.

The X-Trail e-POWER gets a 12.3-inch full digital meter and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are included. 

It also has a panoramic sunroof, eight-way power seats and tri-zone automatic climate control with rear vents.

X-TRAIL returns to Nissan’s Philippine lineup with e-POWER and a P2.29-million price tag.
X-TRAIL returns to Nissan’s Philippine lineup with e-POWER and a P2.29-million price tag.

Safety and driver-assist features include a 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, e-Pedal Step, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and Driver Attention Assist.

Nissan will also offer a Launch Edition in limited numbers. This version gets exclusive two-tone colors in Everest White, Stealth Pearl Gray and Sahara Dune Metallic. 

Standard colors include Everest White, Stealth Pearl Gray, Sahara Dune Metallic and Cardinal Red Metallic.

X-TRAIL returns to Nissan’s Philippine lineup with e-POWER and a P2.29-million price tag.
TRUCK TO THE FUTURE

“The return of the X-Trail, now with e-POWER, marks an important step for Nissan Philippines as we continue to strengthen our electrified lineup,” Yoshinori Kanazawa , Nissan Philippines president, said. “Guided by our long-term vision to make mobility smarter and more accessible, we are bringing technologies that improve everyday driving for our customers.”

Nissan also brought other electrified models to PIMS. The All-New Nissan Kicks e-POWER appears with a boxier shape and a more upright stance. 

It also gets a refreshed cabin as Nissan prepares the next version of its small electrified crossover.

The All-New Nissan Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid also joins the display. The pickup previews Nissan’s plan to bring electrification into the workhorse segment while keeping the 4x4 image tied to the Navara name.

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