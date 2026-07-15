"Thank you everyone for your love and support for SAINT SATINE. Following extensive and thoughtful discussions with Lexie regarding the group's future activities, both parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

While Lexie will no longer continue as a member of SAINT SATINE or as part of HxG, we sincerely wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We kindly ask for your continued support for SAINT SATINE's upcoming activities, and HxG will continue to put our full support behind the group's path to debut. Thank you."

Shortly after the announcement, Lexie addressed fans through her Instagram Stories, sharing more about her decision to leave the project.

"When I joined Project SAINT SATINE, I truly believed it was the right place for me. I was excited by the presented vision and future plans we were going to be working towards together," she wrote.

The singer expressed gratitude to HYBE x Geffen for the opportunities and lessons she gained during her time with the company, saying that while the decision was difficult, it ultimately brought her peace.

"While it feels heavy-hearted, I have found peace in that some things in life aren't destined. I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the team, but we have different ways of operating, and that's okay!" she added.

Lexie also encouraged fans to continue supporting SAINT SATINE members Emily, Samara and Sakura, whom she described as her "forever sisters." She ended her message by hinting at what's next, writing, "My debut and future might look different than what you expected, but stay tuned! I'm not done yet <33."

Before joining SAINT SATINE, Lexie competed on Dream Academy, the global survival show that formed KATSEYE.

SAINT SATINE was initially introduced with Lexie, Emily and Samara—both former Pop Star Academy contestants. The quartet was completed after Sakura won World Scout: The Final Piece, a competition held to determine the group's final member from Japan.

The show's finale also saw the global release of the digital single World Scout: The Final Piece – Finale, with Sakura featured on "PARTY b4 THE PARTY" and runner-up Ayana appearing on "WE RIDE."

Despite the lineup change, SAINT SATINE is continuing preparations for its official debut.