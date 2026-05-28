‘X-Men ’97’ season two streams this July

Marvel Animation’s hit animated revival X-Men ’97 is officially returning for a second season on 1 July, with new episodes set to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Following the success of its acclaimed debut season, the series continues the story of the iconic mutant team as they become separated across different points in time while trying to find their way back home. Back in the 1990s timeline, growing anti-mutant tensions and dangerous new enemies begin to emerge in the X-Men’s absence.

The upcoming season will feature nine episodes and brings back much of the original voice cast, including Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The animated series became one of Disney+’s most-streamed original animated titles globally and earned strong praise from both critics and longtime fans, currently holding a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season two is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo, with Jake Castorena serving as supervising producer.