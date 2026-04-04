Why Tipuno X is a cut above the rest

There is no one more loyal in the world than a man to his barber. Even more telling is how clients react when their barber relocates, finding ways to stay connected just to keep that signature cut. Every neighborhood has its go-to spot, but only a few truly stand out and manage to maintain quality even as they expand across multiple branches.

This is where Tipuno X comes in. An idea built over drinks in the last quarter of 2023 by founders Louie Rosales and Martin Mendoza, the concept brings together mobility and mastery. Louie’s background in bar business using metal containers for flexible setups meets Martin’s years of experience in running his own barbershop. Together, they envisioned Tipuno X as a platform that empowers more Filipinos to start their own businesses at their own pace, working with government agencies while providing the tools and training needed to build their own branch. It is no longer just a barbershop, but a redefinition of the craft that offers something more than expected.