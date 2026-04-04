Why Tipuno X is a cut above the rest

There is no one more loyal in the world than a man to his barber. Even more telling is how clients react when their barber relocates, finding ways to stay connected just to keep that signature cut. Every neighborhood has its go-to spot, but only a few truly stand out and manage to maintain quality even as they expand across multiple branches.
This is where Tipuno X comes in. An idea built over drinks in the last quarter of 2023 by founders Louie Rosales and Martin Mendoza, the concept brings together mobility and mastery. Louie’s background in bar business using metal containers for flexible setups meets Martin’s years of experience in running his own barbershop. Together, they envisioned Tipuno X as a platform that empowers more Filipinos to start their own businesses at their own pace, working with government agencies while providing the tools and training needed to build their own branch. It is no longer just a barbershop, but a redefinition of the craft that offers something more than expected.
Trending Cuts
On 30 March 2026, they mounted their biggest event yet, a Barber Battle under the category Vietnamese Fade Creative Top, held at Sea Residences in Pasay City. The founders aim to take this event nationwide monthly, starting with workshops for advanced categories where barbers can refine their skills under international hairstylists invited as guest mentors.
Beyond the usual cuts and styling, Tipuno X positions itself as a one-stop shop for all hair needs, from pomade and hair care products to professional tools that clients can also use at home, as the exclusive distributor of JRL in the country.
There is no stopping Tipuno X, now with 17 branches across Luzon and Visayas and more planned across the VizMin region, reaching a growing community eager to achieve the trending looks they see online.
As Tipuno X continues to grow, there is no longer the fear of losing your favorite barber, as they will be right where you are, bringing their craft and community with them.