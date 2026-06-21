Sartorial Canvas: The Texture and Genius

Andrada’s tactile poetry came alive through an intricate tapestry of indigenous Philippine textiles, sourcing piña, abaca, t’nalak, binakol and abel pinilian from artisanal communities across Ilocos, Lake Sebu, and Sulu. In a poignant display of conscious luxury, the collection integrated upcycled plastic tassels crafted by persons deprived of liberty at the Davao Bureau of Corrections. Beyond the aesthetic triumph, this collaboration cements a purposeful future for local fashion. A portion of the proceeds from the wearable art pieces directly funds Fundacion Sansó’s scholarship programs and artist stipends, proving that true style is most beautiful when it nurtures the next generation of creative minds.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso