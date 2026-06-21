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Sartorial Canvas: The Texture and Genius

Beyond the aesthetic triumph, the Sansó and Happy Andrada collaboration cements a purposeful future for local fashion.
HAPPY Andrada x Sanso.
HAPPY Andrada x Sanso.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
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High art and haute couture found its ultimate expression at Discovery Primea, where Fundacion Sansó recently unveiled “Sansó X Happy Andrada: Art Inspires Fashion.”

In a brilliant dialogue hosted by Issa Litton and Anne Gauthier, acclaimed designer Happy Andrada translated the quiet complexity of Presidential Medal of Merit awardee Juvenal Sansó into a striking 30-piece modern Filipiniana collection. Harnessing an emotional resonance from Sansó’s multi-era masterpieces and his own history in costume design, Andrada manipulated fabric and form into one-of-a-kind statement bibs. The runway served as a celebration of local heritage, seamlessly echoing the hotel’s commitment to championing contemporary Filipino design and artistic legacies.

FUNDACION Sansó assistant director Tenie Santos and director Ricky Francisco, designer Happy David, Discovery Primea general manager David Pardo de Ayala, Fundacion Sansó chairman Jack Teotico and supermodel Isabela Galeria.
FUNDACION Sansó assistant director Tenie Santos and director Ricky Francisco, designer Happy David, Discovery Primea general manager David Pardo de Ayala, Fundacion Sansó chairman Jack Teotico and supermodel Isabela Galeria.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
HAPPY Andrada x Sanso.
Sartorial sovereignty: Filipiniana x Obra, every stitch an act of patriotism

Andrada’s tactile poetry came alive through an intricate tapestry of indigenous Philippine textiles, sourcing piña, abaca, t’nalak, binakol and abel pinilian from artisanal communities across Ilocos, Lake Sebu, and Sulu. In a poignant display of conscious luxury, the collection integrated upcycled plastic tassels crafted by persons deprived of liberty at the Davao Bureau of Corrections. Beyond the aesthetic triumph, this collaboration cements a purposeful future for local fashion. A portion of the proceeds from the wearable art pieces directly funds Fundacion Sansó’s scholarship programs and artist stipends, proving that true style is most beautiful when it nurtures the next generation of creative minds.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso

CARLA Teotico
CARLA TeoticoPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
EMMA Rose Policarpio and Marichelle Ligon.
EMMA Rose Policarpio and Marichelle Ligon.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
LUDO Branellec and Dr. Rafael Fortus.
LUDO Branellec and Dr. Rafael Fortus.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
MARIE Faith and Ketch Gallegos.
MARIE Faith and Ketch Gallegos.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
RAFFY and Pauline Juan.
RAFFY and Pauline Juan.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
ROBINA Tan and Jun Jun Ablaza.
ROBINA Tan and Jun Jun Ablaza.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
KNOI Esmane, Fundacion Sansó director Ricky Francisco and Martin Lopez.
KNOI Esmane, Fundacion Sansó director Ricky Francisco and Martin Lopez.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
JAIMIE Tiu, Cynthia Tiu and director of sales and marketing Angela Soriano.
JAIMIE Tiu, Cynthia Tiu and director of sales and marketing Angela Soriano.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
RONALDO Arnaldo, Kyle and Therine Jennermann.
RONALDO Arnaldo, Kyle and Therine Jennermann.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
TEDRICK Yau, Natalia Peña, Isabella Fernandez and Kali Huff.
TEDRICK Yau, Natalia Peña, Isabella Fernandez and Kali Huff.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso
Sansó X Happy Andrada
modern Filipiniana collection
Juvenal Sansó fashion inspiration
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