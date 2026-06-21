Sartorial Canvas: The Texture and Genius

High art and haute couture found its ultimate expression at Discovery Primea, where Fundacion Sansó recently unveiled “Sansó X Happy Andrada: Art Inspires Fashion.”
In a brilliant dialogue hosted by Issa Litton and Anne Gauthier, acclaimed designer Happy Andrada translated the quiet complexity of Presidential Medal of Merit awardee Juvenal Sansó into a striking 30-piece modern Filipiniana collection. Harnessing an emotional resonance from Sansó’s multi-era masterpieces and his own history in costume design, Andrada manipulated fabric and form into one-of-a-kind statement bibs. The runway served as a celebration of local heritage, seamlessly echoing the hotel’s commitment to championing contemporary Filipino design and artistic legacies.
Andrada’s tactile poetry came alive through an intricate tapestry of indigenous Philippine textiles, sourcing piña, abaca, t’nalak, binakol and abel pinilian from artisanal communities across Ilocos, Lake Sebu, and Sulu. In a poignant display of conscious luxury, the collection integrated upcycled plastic tassels crafted by persons deprived of liberty at the Davao Bureau of Corrections. Beyond the aesthetic triumph, this collaboration cements a purposeful future for local fashion. A portion of the proceeds from the wearable art pieces directly funds Fundacion Sansó’s scholarship programs and artist stipends, proving that true style is most beautiful when it nurtures the next generation of creative minds.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Happy Andrada x Sanso