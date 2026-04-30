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Music man of the hour

ALVIN David, Chino David, birthday celebrator Marcy David, Nathan Randal and Chef Jessie.
ALVIN David, Chino David, birthday celebrator Marcy David, Nathan Randal and Chef Jessie.PHOTOGRAPHS BY AGILE ZAMORA FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
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Our parties are 10x better, thanks to the music of Marcy David Sr.! But this time, it was our turn to level up the vibes for him and make his 66th birthday extra special.

First, the guest list: friends, family, talented bandmates and colleagues — the regular party people and the nearest and dearest to Marcy, with whom he has shared his wonderful music and entertainment. Next, an elegant venue with undeniably delicious food — Chef Jessie in Rockwell. Every course was so delectable it made our palates dance, too. Lastly, no party with Marcy is complete without his exceptional talent. Live singers elevated the evening and brought it all to life. He truly knows talent — our go-to guy for music and entertainment!

ALVIN David, Chino David, birthday celebrator Marcy David, Nathan Randal and Chef Jessie.
A reunion for our ‘gwapa’ celebrators

Thank you for bringing magic to our party moments, dearest Marcy! Your music is a gift, and we will always love dancing the night away with you. Happiest birthday to you. Cheers!

ALVIN David, Chino David, birthday celebrator Marcy David, Nathan Randal and Chef Jessie.
What a ‘FAAABVLOUS’ night!
HIRO, Maru Go and Joel Cruz.
HIRO, Maru Go and Joel Cruz.
ROSALINDA Wee and Eduardo Chua.
ROSALINDA Wee and Eduardo Chua.
birthday
Marcy David Sr.
Rockwell
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