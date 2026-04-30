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A reunion for our ‘gwapa’ celebrators

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

My Party People are together again! Just like we always do, we partied ’til 5 a.m. as we celebrated our gwapa amigas, Allana Montelibano and Jerriane Ejercito. Both recently marked their birthdays, so they hosted a two-in-one celebration at Project Vino in Proscenium, Rockwell — a night where the vinos and spirits never ended.

AGILE ZAMORA
Honoring the OG ‘Party Queen,’ Nene Leonor

They kept pouring fine wines, whiskey and champagne all night as we moved and grooved to the DJ and live performances. It was so nice seeing my Party People and fellow Ilonggos again. Thanks for the unforgettable bash, beautiful birthday girls. Cheers!

AGILE ZAMORA
Hats off to ‘King of the Universe’
THE columnist with birthday celebrators, amigas Allana Montelibano and Jerriane Ejercito.
THE columnist with birthday celebrators, amigas Allana Montelibano and Jerriane Ejercito.PHOTOGRAPHS BY AGILE ZAMORA FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
GINA Mohani, Ruffa Gutierrez and Lovelyn Segovia.
GINA Mohani, Ruffa Gutierrez and Lovelyn Segovia.
PANCHITO Lopez
PANCHITO Lopez
MARTIN Lopez and Norman Jison.
MARTIN Lopez and Norman Jison.
VINA Morales and Rikki Mathay.
VINA Morales and Rikki Mathay.
JET Suarez and Alexis Suarez.
JET Suarez and Alexis Suarez.
CONGRESSMAN Jo Zubiri, Yiouri Agousti and Nikki Prieto.
CONGRESSMAN Jo Zubiri, Yiouri Agousti and Nikki Prieto.
JED Fernandez, Judy Sy and Irene Montemayor.
JED Fernandez, Judy Sy and Irene Montemayor.
HAPPY Ongpauco Tiu, Richie Coronel and Tessa Ledda.
HAPPY Ongpauco Tiu, Richie Coronel and Tessa Ledda.
KAREN Ganzon, Connie Jimenez and Chris Badiola.
KAREN Ganzon, Connie Jimenez and Chris Badiola.
Allana Montelibano
Jerriane Ejercito
Project Vino in Rockwell
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