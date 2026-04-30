A reunion for our ‘gwapa’ celebrators

My Party People are together again! Just like we always do, we partied ’til 5 a.m. as we celebrated our gwapa amigas, Allana Montelibano and Jerriane Ejercito. Both recently marked their birthdays, so they hosted a two-in-one celebration at Project Vino in Proscenium, Rockwell — a night where the vinos and spirits never ended.
They kept pouring fine wines, whiskey and champagne all night as we moved and grooved to the DJ and live performances. It was so nice seeing my Party People and fellow Ilonggos again. Thanks for the unforgettable bash, beautiful birthday girls. Cheers!