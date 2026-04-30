Metrobank helps motorists manage mobility expenses with the Toyota Platinum Card

As a result, transportation has become a bigger part of monthly spending, with fuel, tolls, and maintenance costs steadily accumulating. For many households, the focus has shifted from simply cutting expenses to making more thoughtful financial decisions.

In this setting, small but consistent money habits—such as planning recurring expenses and using spending tools wisely—are becoming more important in easing financial pressure over time.

Metrobank addresses these needs with the Toyota Platinum Card, designed to help Filipinos better manage mobility-related costs. The card offers up to PHP15,000 in annual fuel and toll savings, a 3% rebate on these expenses, 1 reward point per PHP20 spent, and double points at Toyota dealers, along with discounts on parts, labor, and rentals, plus installment options. Through this, Metrobank aims to help customers stretch their budgets, spend more intentionally, and cope with rising costs more effectively.