Toyota lines up April deals across hybrid range

Toyota Motor Philippines is running a month-long sales campaign that brings together financing options, cash discounts and after-sales perks across several models, with a strong focus on hybrids.
The promo runs from 15 to 30 April and covers select vehicles under three payment schemes aimed at different types of buyers.
One option, called Pay Low, allows buyers to start with a down payment of 15 percent. The package includes a 60-month term, one year of comprehensive insurance, and three years of LTO registration.
Some financing arrangements also waive chattel mortgage fees. Toyota positions this plan for buyers who want to get into a new vehicle with a lower upfront cost.
Under this plan, the ATIV 1.5 HEV CVT in a two-tone finish is offered with a starting figure of P179,700. The model posts fuel economy figures of up to 43.7 km/L in city conditions and 21.4 km/L on the highway, with a combined rating of 26.3 km/L.
Another option, Pay Light, spreads payments over the same 60-month period but reduces monthly dues. Toyota said this works for buyers who want a lighter financial load each month while keeping their choice of vehicle.
The Corolla Cross 1.8 V HEV CVT is included under this plan, with a monthly figure starting at P17,403.
It carries fuel economy figures of 48.5 km/L in the city, 18.2 km/L on the highway, and a combined rating of 23.6 km/L. The model remains one of the brand’s core hybrid offerings for families who want space and lower fuel use.
Buyers who plan to pay in full can get straight cash discounts on select variants. The Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT is among the models listed, with savings of up to P100,000. It records 34.5 km/L in city driving, 25.0 km/L on the highway, and a combined figure of 27.8 km/L.
Alongside the purchase deals, Toyota included several after-sales offers during the promo period. Selected models come with free periodic maintenance service, service discount vouchers and free one-year comprehensive insurance.
Trade-in rebates of up to P30,000 are also available, which buyers can use as a discount or for genuine accessories.
All brand-new vehicles continue to carry a five-year warranty.
Toyota said the offers apply to select models and remain subject to credit approval and availability.