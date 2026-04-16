Toyota rolls out April promos with flexible payment options

For those seeking lower monthly amortization, the Pay Light scheme spreads payments over 60 months, offering a more manageable financing structure.

Meanwhile, the Straight Cash option provides discounts of up to P100,000 on select variants, allowing customers to maximize savings upon purchase.

In addition to financing options, Toyota is offering limited-time perks such as free periodic maintenance service for selected models, service discount vouchers, trade-in rebates of up to P30,000, and a five-year warranty for all brand-new vehicles.

The promo runs from April 15 to 30, 2026, and is available on participating models, subject to terms and conditions.