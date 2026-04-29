Unfazed, Dizon vows work despite flak

“I will just do my job regardless of what I hear, whether I’m being praised or cursed at, or even called fake. It’s okay,” he said, emphasizing that reacting to negativity would only hinder his work.

Field checks necessary

Dizon explained that inspections, often criticized online as mere optics, are crucial to ensuring projects are completed properly and on time. Drawing from his experience in government, he said projects tend to move faster and meet standards when agency heads personally monitor progress on the ground. For him, constant inspection is not for show but a tool to enforce accountability.

He also pointed to the broader need for infrastructure spending, especially as the economy requires faster and more efficient project delivery. The DPWH, he added, is under clear directives to build quickly but correctly, balancing speed with quality.