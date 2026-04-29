Dizon unfazed by criticism, vows to work despite insults

Vince Dizon shrugged off public criticism over his visibility and frequent inspections, saying he remains focused on delivering results even as he faces harsh comments online.
In an interview, Dizon acknowledged the skepticism surrounding the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), noting that public frustration is understandable given the agency’s long history of controversy. He said citizens have every reason to feel angry and doubtful, especially when infrastructure projects are delayed or poorly executed. Still, he made clear that criticism — no matter how harsh — will not distract him from his responsibilities.
“I will just do my job regardless of what I hear, whether I’m being praised or cursed at, or even called fake. It’s okay,” he said, emphasizing that reacting to negativity would only hinder his work.
Dizon explained that inspections, often criticized online as mere optics, are a crucial part of ensuring projects are completed properly and on time. Drawing from his experience in government, he said projects tend to move faster and meet standards when agency heads personally monitor progress on the ground. For him, constant inspection is not for show but a tool to enforce accountability.
He also pointed to the broader need for infrastructure spending, especially as the economy requires faster and more efficient project delivery. The DPWH, he added, is under clear directives to build quickly but correctly, balancing speed with quality.
As an example, Dizon cited ongoing rehabilitation efforts along EDSA, one of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfares. He said the project reflects a shift toward more efficient governance, with the revised plan cutting costs from an earlier proposal of P17 billion down to P5.8 billion. The timeline has also been shortened from two and a half years to less than a year, with efforts to minimize disruption to motorists.
For Dizon, the criticism comes with the job, but so does the responsibility to deliver.