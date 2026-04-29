Dizon unfazed by criticism, vows to work despite insults

Vince Dizon shrugged off public criticism over his visibility and frequent inspections, saying he remains focused on delivering results even as he faces harsh comments online.

In an interview, Dizon acknowledged the skepticism surrounding the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), noting that public frustration is understandable given the agency’s long history of controversy. He said citizens have every reason to feel angry and doubtful, especially when infrastructure projects are delayed or poorly executed. Still, he made clear that criticism — no matter how harsh — will not distract him from his responsibilities.