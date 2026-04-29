Toboso declares communist insurgent groups persona non grata

In the resolution, local officials said the groups—identified by the government as communist terrorist organizations—have long been associated with violence, intimidation, and disruption in affected communities.

The municipal government said such activities have resulted in loss of life, destruction of property, and setbacks to economic and social progress.

Officials described the move as part of the town’s efforts to safeguard peace and sustain development initiatives in Toboso.

Copies of the resolution will be transmitted to the Office of the President, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other relevant agencies for coordination and appropriate action.

The declaration aligns with similar measures adopted by other local government units in insurgency-affected areas as part of broader peace and security campaigns.