AFP: Toboso clash was lawful anti-NPA op

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday said the Toboso encounter in Negros Occidental was a lawful, intelligence-driven operation targeting New People’s Army elements, rejecting claims that civilians were harmed.

The military said troops from the 79th Infantry Battalion engaged armed rebels in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, on 19 April 2026 following reports from residents. The clash, which began before dawn, led to the neutralization of 19 alleged members, including leaders, and the seizure of 24 firearms, significantly weakening the group’s presence in Northern Negros.