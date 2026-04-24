Negros clash sparks probe call, AFP defends operation

“Not an attack on civilians. Evidence of an armed encounter and adherence to the Rule of Law, International Humanitarian Law and Rules of Engagement underscore the priority given to civilian safety,” the military said.

The encounter involved troops from the 79th Infantry “Masaligan” Battalion under the 303rd Infantry Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division.

Acting on what it described as verified civilian reports on the presence of armed rebels, government forces engaged the group at around 3:58 a.m., triggering running firefights that lasted throughout the day as the insurgents attempted to evade pursuit.

The AFP reported that 19 members of the armed group, including identified leaders, were killed, while 24 firearms were recovered. It said the operation significantly weakened the Communist Terrorist Group’s capabilities in Northern Negros.

Authorities added that civilians in affected areas were evacuated at the height of the fighting and have since returned, with the military coordinating with local government units to restore normalcy.

The AFP also urged remaining insurgents to abandon armed struggle and reintegrate into society, while calling on the public to “reject misinformation and support truth-based discourse.”

However, rights group Karapatan disputed the official account and urged authorities to allow “an independent, impartial, and thorough probe” into the incident, citing possible violations of humanitarian law.

“We want to have a truly independent investigation into the incident because we don’t believe those 19 individuals were just killed like chickens,” Karapatan Secretary-General Tinay Palabay said.

The group raised concerns based on reports from local sources that some of those killed may have been civilians.

Among the fatalities were Alyssa Alano, a University of the Philippines Diliman student councilor; and RJ Ledesma, a regional coordinator of a journalists’ network.

While the military maintained that those killed were armed and engaged in hostilities, critics questioned the circumstances surrounding their presence in the area.

“Why are they at the encounter site itself, armed and shooting at soldiers?” the army earlier said in response to critics.

Palabay countered that even assuming participation in hostilities, individuals must still be accorded rights under international humanitarian law and domestic statutes, noting the Philippines’ obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

She also raised concerns about the alleged use of disproportionate force and what she described as a recurring pattern of labeling individuals as insurgents.

Amid the controversy, the military reiterated that its operations prioritize civilian safety and are based on verified intelligence.

Separately, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining gains against communist insurgency, emphasizing stronger community engagement alongside law enforcement.

“Law enforcement is always an option but community engagement and information drive to counter their propaganda will be the top priority,” Nartatez said, following a National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict meeting.

He added that inter-agency coordination remains key to preventing the resurgence of armed groups and ensuring long-term stability in affected communities.