Overloaded soda truck overturns at C5

While the driver and his helper were reported safe, residents from nearby areas gathered at the scene with sacks to collect the spilled bottles.

Some told authorities they intended to use the drinks to cope with the summer heat rather than sell them.

MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre III condemned the actions of the bystanders, characterized the removal of the cargo as theft.

“The clearing of the truck that figured in an accident on C5 was not yet finished, and the cargo was already being stolen,” Torre said in a statement. “This is not diskarte. This is not help. This is theft — plain and simple.”

Torre stressed that taking goods without authorization is illegal regardless of the circumstances, stating, “It is wrong to take what is not yours.”

The vehicle has since been towed, and authorities have cleared the roadway.