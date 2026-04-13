5,400 liters of petroleum products seized in Albay

Authorities here have seized some 5,400 liters of petroleum products believed to be engaged in illegal trading and transport at the Tabaco Port in Tabaco City, Albay on 11 April 2026.
According to the Coast Guard District Bicol (CGDBCL), the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Tabaco, Coast Guard K9 Force Unit Bicol (CGK9 FOU-BCL) Special Operations Group Bicol (SOG-BCL), and Coast Guard Intelligence Group Bicol (CGIG-BCL) apprehended a forward truck where the contraband was loaded.
The CGDBCL stated that the operation was conducted during the implementation of random K9 paneling and routine inspection of outbound cargoes. At about 11:15 AM, Coast Guard personnel intercepted and held a forward truck scheduled for transport from Tabaco City to San Andres, Catanduanes, after noting that it was carrying petroleum products.
Subsequently, CGSS Tabaco immediately coordinated with Maritime Safety Law Enforcement Group Bicol (MARSLEG-BCL) for proper documentation, investigation, and legal disposition.
The driver, a 54-year-old male, and his helper, a 35-year-old male, both residents of Brgy. Mabini, Caramoran, Catanduanes, were held along with the vehicle and its cargo.
Initial investigation revealed that the cargo was declared as cement, sacks of rice, and solar panels. However, upon actual inspection, it was later admitted that the truck was transporting petroleum products.
Further inventory conducted at around 2:00 PM, the same day, based on initial investigation, revealed a total volume of approximately 5,400 liters of petroleum products.
The driver and his helper were escorted to CGSS Tabaco for proper documentation and legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the apprehended truck and its cargo were initially placed under the custody of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and later transferred to CGSS Tabaco for safekeeping pending the outcome of the investigation.
Further investigation is ongoing to determine the market value using proper valuation standards, identify potential violations, and establish full accountability.