5,400 liters of petroleum products seized in Albay

The driver, a 54-year-old male, and his helper, a 35-year-old male, both residents of Brgy. Mabini, Caramoran, Catanduanes, were held along with the vehicle and its cargo.

Initial investigation revealed that the cargo was declared as cement, sacks of rice, and solar panels. However, upon actual inspection, it was later admitted that the truck was transporting petroleum products.

Further inventory conducted at around 2:00 PM, the same day, based on initial investigation, revealed a total volume of approximately 5,400 liters of petroleum products.

The driver and his helper were escorted to CGSS Tabaco for proper documentation and legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the apprehended truck and its cargo were initially placed under the custody of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and later transferred to CGSS Tabaco for safekeeping pending the outcome of the investigation.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the market value using proper valuation standards, identify potential violations, and establish full accountability.