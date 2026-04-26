Plastic house for informal settlers

ircular economy innovator Evergreen Labs Philippines (EGLP) has designed a temporary housing for informal settlers made entirely of recycled plastics.

Sample models were donated by the Nordic Council of Ministers to the Pasig City government for use as temporary housing of informal settlers while their settlement area is upgraded.

The plastic house, made entirely of plastic boards derived from plastic waste converted through EGLP’s ReForm Plastic Technology, can be built in less than two weeks, according to the Pasig City Public Information Office.