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Plastic house for informal settlers

A PLASTIC house with its interior.
A PLASTIC house with its interior.Illustration by gemini
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ircular economy innovator Evergreen Labs Philippines (EGLP) has designed a temporary housing for informal settlers made entirely of recycled plastics.

Sample models were donated by the Nordic Council of Ministers to the Pasig City government for use as temporary housing of informal settlers while their settlement area is upgraded.

The plastic house, made entirely of plastic boards derived from plastic waste converted through EGLP’s ReForm Plastic Technology, can be built in less than two weeks, according to the Pasig City Public Information Office.

A PLASTIC house with its interior.
Pasig tests recycled-plastic housing unit for informal settler families
Pasig City
Evergreen Labs Philippines
ReForm Plastic Technology

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