Pasig tests recycled-plastic housing unit for informal settler families

Pasig City has received a prototype housing unit made from recycled plastic boards, which local officials are considering for use in temporary shelter programs for informal settler families (ISFs) displaced by government infrastructure and housing projects.
City officials said the structure is being eyed as a possible option for short-term housing needs, particularly for families who agree to relocate to make way for public infrastructure and housing developments.
The modular unit measures about 18 square meters and includes a small kitchen area, dining space, toilet and bath, and a multi-use elevated section that can serve as living or sleeping space depending on the time of day.
It is designed for faster assembly, with developers estimating construction time of roughly two weeks per unit.
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said the city is looking at alternatives that can address housing shortages while dealing with limited available land in urban areas.
City officials said the prototype will still undergo further assessment before any decision is made on whether it will be used or scaled up for wider deployment in relocation sites.