Tagaytay kite fest draws families, offers P180K in prizes

TAGAYTAY CITY — The Kite Flying Competition at SMDC Wind Park Tagaytay on April 25 showcased the skill and creativity of participants, offering a total prize pool of P180,000.

Families gathered for picnics while watching kites soar against the Tagaytay skies, accompanied by lively music and a variety of food options. The event combined vibrant visuals with energetic beats, creating a festive atmosphere.