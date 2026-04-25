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Tagaytay kite fest draws families, offers P180K in prizes

Kite Flying Competition at Wind park Tagaytay on 25 April
Kite Flying Competition at Wind park Tagaytay on 25 AprilPhoto by Kate Villar for the Daily Tribune
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TAGAYTAY CITY — The Kite Flying Competition at SMDC Wind Park Tagaytay on April 25 showcased the skill and creativity of participants, offering a total prize pool of P180,000.

Families gathered for picnics while watching kites soar against the Tagaytay skies, accompanied by lively music and a variety of food options. The event combined vibrant visuals with energetic beats, creating a festive atmosphere.

Kite Flying Competition at Wind park Tagaytay on 25 April
Dutch rules ICTSI Kiteboarding Tour

Participants competed in both 3D and flat kite categories, with prizes ranging from P4,000 to P20,000. Kites of all shapes and colors filled the sky, turning the day into a celebration of summer fun and artistry.

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