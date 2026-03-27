Dutch rules ICTSI Kiteboarding Tour

Extreme weather ultimately derailed the White Fleet foil racing finale. After stops in Calatagan and Cagbalete Island, the tour ended with unsafe conditions — violent gusts and heavy swell — forcing race director Leon Chu to cancel the races. Despite top athletes like Fawn Banyapa, Tai Sipang, Chitresh Tatha, and local ace Warner Janoya being ready to compete, safety took priority over the planned showcase.

Even without the foil racing finale, the event delivered high-intensity action across divisions, with riders pushing their limits through powered kite loops, massive boosts and technical handle passes under extreme pressure.

Tournament director Mars Gersbach emphasized the magnitude of the event, sponsored by ICTSI, noting the complexity of running multiple fleets in such unforgiving conditions. The combination of strong wind windows and tight race coordination pushed both organizers and athletes to their limits.

Philippine Kiteboarding Association president Jay Ortiz highlighted the significance of attracting a deep international field, reinforcing the country’s growing reputation as a premier kiteboarding destination capable of hosting world-class competition.