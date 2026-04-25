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LTFRB denies P1,500 fuel subsidy cut

LTFRB denies P1,500 fuel subsidy cut
PHOTO courtesy of LTFRB
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The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) denied on Saturday claims of a supposed P1,500 cut from the P5,000 fuel subsidy.

“[That is] fake news. I don’t know where that came from,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said in a media interview.

LTFRB denies P1,500 fuel subsidy cut
LTFRB debunks ‘P1,500 cut’ claim in fuel subsidy for drivers

The agency reported that 2,650 taxi drivers had already received government assistance at the Land Transportation Office Central Office Activity Center as of 3 p.m., based on the latest tally.

Mendoza clarified that the distribution is currently being implemented on a one-to-one basis

“Because our funds are limited. So we’re doing a first wave. We are servicing on a one-to-one basis, then if there is anything left, we will add more,” he said.

The agency is set to conduct another distribution for one day on 2 May.

Mendoza said the assistance will cover not only 40,000 taxi drivers but also UV Express and bus drivers nationwide.

LTFRB fuel subsidy Philippines
transport sector fuel assistance
taxi driver government aid

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