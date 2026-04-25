LTFRB denies P1,500 fuel subsidy cut

The agency reported that 2,650 taxi drivers had already received government assistance at the Land Transportation Office Central Office Activity Center as of 3 p.m., based on the latest tally.

Mendoza clarified that the distribution is currently being implemented on a one-to-one basis

“Because our funds are limited. So we’re doing a first wave. We are servicing on a one-to-one basis, then if there is anything left, we will add more,” he said.

The agency is set to conduct another distribution for one day on 2 May.

Mendoza said the assistance will cover not only 40,000 taxi drivers but also UV Express and bus drivers nationwide.