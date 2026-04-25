LTFRB debunks ‘P1,500 cut’ claim in fuel subsidy for drivers

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) confirmed on Saturday that claims about a supposed P1,500 cut-off from the P5,000 fuel subsidy are “fake news.”

“[That is] fake news. I don’t know where that came from,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said in a media interview.

Despite the misinformation, the agency reported that a total of 2,650 taxi drivers have already received government assistance at the LTO Central Office Activity Center as of 3:00 p.m., based on the latest tally.