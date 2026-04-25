LTFRB debunks ‘P1,500 cut’ claim in fuel subsidy for drivers

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) confirmed on Saturday that claims about a supposed P1,500 cut-off from the P5,000 fuel subsidy are “fake news.”
“[That is] fake news. I don’t know where that came from,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said in a media interview.
Despite the misinformation, the agency reported that a total of 2,650 taxi drivers have already received government assistance at the LTO Central Office Activity Center as of 3:00 p.m., based on the latest tally.
Mendoza, however, clarified that the distribution is currently being implemented on a one-to-one basis.
“Because our funds are limited. So we’re doing a first wave. We are servicing on a one-to-one basis, then if there is anything left, we will add more,” he said.
The agency is set to conduct another distribution for one day on May 2.
Mendoza noted that the assistance will not only cover 40,000 taxi drivers but also include UV Express and bus drivers nationwide.