Cup of Joe sets sights on global music stages

Lead vocalist Gian Bernardino said the dream has always been to perform on global stages, but the group remains grounded, emphasizing that local festivals can be just as meaningful. Formed in 2018 in Baguio, the band has grown steadily from school gigs to larger audiences, driven by years of persistence and shared passion for music.

Band members credit their influences—from artists like Sarah Geronimo and Yeng Constantino to global icons such as Celine Dion, Queen and The Beatles—as shaping their sound and ambitions. As they prepare for bigger performances, the group said their journey remains anchored in the same vision: bringing their music from local stages to the global spotlight.