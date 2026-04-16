Cup of Joe set for historic stadium show in May

The band has also expanded its reach beyond the Philippines, performing to packed crowds in parts of North America and the Middle East.

More than a career milestone, the concert highlights the band’s trajectory—from the laid-back music scene of Baguio to one of the country’s largest stages—reflecting the growing global interest in Filipino music.

Fans can expect a large-scale production featuring the band’s signature hits alongside newer material, positioning the show as both a culmination of their rise and a step forward in their evolving sound.

As the group takes the stadium stage, it underscores a wider shift in OPM, with local acts increasingly commanding larger platforms and audiences.