Cup of Joe set for historic stadium show in May

The rise of Cup of Joe reaches a defining moment this May as the chart-topping group prepares to headline its biggest concert yet—a takeover of the Philippine Sports Stadium on 23 May 2026.
What began in café gigs and small music spaces has evolved into a full-scale stadium production, marking a major leap not only for the band but for Original Pilipino Music (OPM). With the show, the Baguio-rooted quintet is set to become the first Filipino act to stage a solo headlining concert at the venue.
The announcement follows a strong run for the group. Their breakout track “Multo” has become one of the most-streamed OPM songs on digital platforms, while their blend of alternative pop and narrative-driven songwriting continues to draw a broad audience.
The band has also expanded its reach beyond the Philippines, performing to packed crowds in parts of North America and the Middle East.
More than a career milestone, the concert highlights the band’s trajectory—from the laid-back music scene of Baguio to one of the country’s largest stages—reflecting the growing global interest in Filipino music.
Fans can expect a large-scale production featuring the band’s signature hits alongside newer material, positioning the show as both a culmination of their rise and a step forward in their evolving sound.
As the group takes the stadium stage, it underscores a wider shift in OPM, with local acts increasingly commanding larger platforms and audiences.