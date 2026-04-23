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DSWD flags data errors as driver aid rollout delayed

DRIVERS line up as workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development provide cash aid amid the high cost of petrol in the country.
DRIVERS line up as workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development provide cash aid amid the high cost of petrol in the country.Photograph courtesy DSWD/fb page
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The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said issues in beneficiary data — ranging from duplicate entries to unverifiable identities — are delaying the rollout of financial assistance for transport drivers, prompting the agency to temporarily avoid fully digital payouts.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the agency is still validating lists submitted by transport network companies and other stakeholders, warning that inaccurate data could result in funds being released to ineligible or non-existent recipients.

DRIVERS line up as workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development provide cash aid amid the high cost of petrol in the country.
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“Are these really real people? Are these really drivers?” Gatchalian said, stressing the need for strict verification. “We don’t want ghost beneficiaries or ghost drivers.”

DRIVERS line up as workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development provide cash aid amid the high cost of petrol in the country.
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Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
driver aid rollout delayed
ghost beneficiaries

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