Subic Freeport to host culinary event

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said that Flavors of Subic Bay 2026 is a culinary celebration that will feature homegrown restaurants, local food entrepreneurs.

He added that the event will also showcase emerging food concepts, exotic food varieties and diverse dining experiences in one dynamic space, with Asian cuisines from April 24 to 26 and Western cuisines on May 8 to 10.

“We are inviting everyone to come and visit Subic Bay Freeport for the Flavors of Subic Bay. Let us celebrate the people, stories, culture, and the creativity that is shaping Subic Bay’s culinary identity,” Aliño said.

FOSB will feature an array of the best and newest dining concepts, a showcase of the educational cultural heritage of Luto sa Buho, a skill-creativity-innovation challenge among participating food establishments, live entertainment, People’s Choice Award, and other exciting activities related to Asian and Western cultures.

Meanwhile, SBMA Tourism Department manager Mary Jamelle Camba said that as Subic Bay continues to reinvent itself as a premier tourism and destination hub, its food industry also continues to evolve, playing a vital role in shaping memorable visitor experiences.

“Flavors of Subic Bay will serve as a catalyst that will spark curiosity, drive energy, open opportunities for tourism stakeholders, and create a niche for Subic Bay as an unparalleled gastronomic and foodie haven,” Camba said.

FOSB will usher in a new and more colorful spirit for Subic Bay as a unique culinary destination, while supporting budding food businesses, creating meaningful connections within the tourism and hospitality community, and enhancing overall visitor experience in Subic Bay.