Fire kills one, destroy 100 houses in CDO

He said one person died after suffering a heart attack at the height of the fire, and several residents also suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

“All fire trucks in the city responded to the fire outbreak,” he said.

Initial reports said over 100 houses, mostly made of light materials, were destroyed, and damage to property was estimated at over P3 million.

The City Social Services Department has yet to report on the number of affected families, who are now housed in the covered court of North City Central School in Barangay Puntod.