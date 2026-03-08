Belmonte mobilizes massive aid for Pinyahan fire victims

The local government of Quezon City intensified its relief operations Sunday for more than 6,000 individuals displaced by a massive fire that razed a residential community along NIA Road last 6 March.

The local government unit led by Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed that 1,926 families are currently staying in seven designated evacuation centers.

To ensure the welfare of the displaced, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has stationed personnel at each site to provide household essentials and medical care.

Medical teams from the city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Division are also on-site to treat injuries and monitor for potential outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and measles.

The Bureau of Fire Protection reported one casualty from the incident — a 51-year-old man who suffered a fatal heart attack during the blaze.

Four others were treated for injuries, including lacerations and a possible arm dislocation. Fire marshals estimated the property damage at nearly P4 million, noting that the fire reached Task Force Bravo status and required approximately 100 fire trucks to extinguish.