Belmonte mobilizes massive aid for Pinyahan fire victims

The local government of Quezon City intensified its relief operations Sunday for more than 6,000 individuals displaced by a massive fire that razed a residential community along NIA Road last 6 March.
The local government unit led by Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed that 1,926 families are currently staying in seven designated evacuation centers.
To ensure the welfare of the displaced, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has stationed personnel at each site to provide household essentials and medical care.
Medical teams from the city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Division are also on-site to treat injuries and monitor for potential outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and measles.
The Bureau of Fire Protection reported one casualty from the incident — a 51-year-old man who suffered a fatal heart attack during the blaze.
Four others were treated for injuries, including lacerations and a possible arm dislocation. Fire marshals estimated the property damage at nearly P4 million, noting that the fire reached Task Force Bravo status and required approximately 100 fire trucks to extinguish.
City officials have issued an urgent call for public donations to supplement government aid. The Social Services Development Department is currently accepting new and used clothing, hygiene kits, and food packs at the seven evacuation sites.
While the Bureau of Fire Protection has not yet released an official cause for the fire, investigators are looking into reports that the blaze may have started from an unattended air conditioning unit.
High winds and homes made of light materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, which local barangay officials estimate affected up to 95 percent of the immediate area.
The local government stated it will maintain these relief efforts until more permanent housing solutions or transition plans are established for the affected families.