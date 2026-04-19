Probe for viral EDSA Busway crash involving cop vehicle sought

While no injuries were reported and property damage was minor, the incident drew public scrutiny after a passenger’s video showed the aftermath of the collision.

Nartatez said investigators are verifying trip tickets and dispatch orders to determine if the police vehicle was on a legitimate mission or emergency at the time.

“If this was not an emergency or a legitimate operation, then it’s a clear violation of our deployment protocol,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“There is no special lane for police officers who have no official business. We will hold the driver and the supervisor accountable,” he added.

The viral video allegedly captured passengers claiming the PNP vehicle swerved into the bus. Footage also showed a police officer motioning for the civilian bus driver to surrender an identification card.