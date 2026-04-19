PNP probes viral EDSA crash involving marked vehicle

The Philippine National Police has launched an investigation into a viral crash along EDSA involving a police-marked vehicle and a public utility bus, amid questions over possible protocol violations.
PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said an impartial probe is underway to determine whether the vehicle was on official duty at the time of the incident.
“We are verifying the trip ticket and dispatch orders now. If this was not an emergency or a legitimate operation, then it’s a clear violation of our deployment protocol. Walang special lane para sa mga pulis na walang official business. We will hold the driver and the supervisor accountable,” he said.
Initial reports said a PNP-marked Toyota Coaster under the Libreng Sakay program collided with a civilian bus along northbound EDSA near Main Avenue, Barangay Socorro, Quezon City on 17 April.
No injuries were reported, but minor property damage was noted.
Torre ordered an administrative review to determine if proper procedures were followed, stressing that marked vehicles are not exempt from traffic rules.
“The marked vehicle is a symbol of service, not a VIP pass. Hindi lisensya ang uniporme para maging hari sa kalsada. I have directed all units to lead by example. If you violate traffic laws on EDSA, you face double the penalty—the fine from the MMDA and an administrative case from the PNP,” he said.
He added that the probe will also examine command responsibility and possible lapses in discipline.
“We are working hard to professionalize the ranks, and incidents like this pull us back. We understand the public concern. Hindi ito damage control—this is accountability in action. We act on facts, not on pressure. Kapag PNP ang nagkamali, PNP din ang mag-aayos,” Torre said.