PNP probes viral EDSA crash involving marked vehicle

No injuries were reported, but minor property damage was noted.

Torre ordered an administrative review to determine if proper procedures were followed, stressing that marked vehicles are not exempt from traffic rules.

“The marked vehicle is a symbol of service, not a VIP pass. Hindi lisensya ang uniporme para maging hari sa kalsada. I have directed all units to lead by example. If you violate traffic laws on EDSA, you face double the penalty—the fine from the MMDA and an administrative case from the PNP,” he said.

He added that the probe will also examine command responsibility and possible lapses in discipline.

“We are working hard to professionalize the ranks, and incidents like this pull us back. We understand the public concern. Hindi ito damage control—this is accountability in action. We act on facts, not on pressure. Kapag PNP ang nagkamali, PNP din ang mag-aayos,” Torre said.