Bataan, Marikina secure spot on top

They caught up with the San Juan Knights, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, the Meycauayan Marilao Gems, the Gensan Warriors and the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics in the early race for playoff spots.

The Risers clustered 13 points to gain control, 15-5, and never wavered.

Homegrown Yves Sazon posted 16 points, four rebounds and two assists and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player of the Game over Edrian Ramirez with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists; Carl Bringas with nine points, five rebounds and two blocks; and Alex Ramos with nine points and four rebounds.