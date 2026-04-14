Basilan, Marikina join early leaders

Basilan and Marikina won in contrasting fashion, joining the early leaders in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

The Basilan Steel cruised past Valenzuela City, 99-86, in the second game, while Marikina BigZ Burger turned hot in the fourth quarter and bested Sarangani, 75-66, in the nightcap of another elimination round triple-bill.