Batangas, Meycauayan, Gensan join pacesetters

The Athletics and the Gems notched their second straight wins in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

They tied the Gensan Warriors, 87-70, conquerors of the Mindoro Tamaraws in the opener.

Also with 2-0 cards are powerhouses San Juan and Caloocan.

Powered by Anton Eusebio, a 6-foot-5 Filipino-Canadian from the College of St. Benilde Blazers, Gensan pulled away at 78-58 to stay.

Eusebio posted 20 points, four rebounds and two steals to clinch the SportsPlus best player award over veteran Marwin Dionisio, Kyle Tolentino and Nelo Santos.

Dionisio notched 12 points and 3 rebounds, Tolentino 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Santos 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Tamaraws led, 23-22, after the first quarter, but the Warriors clustered 12 points at the start of the second to break free, 32-23.

The Warriors played more cohesively, committing 13 turnovers against the Tamaraws' 20, and translated this advantage to more fastbreak points, 23-12.