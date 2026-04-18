ONE MERALCO FOUNDATION EXTENDS SUPPORT TO MANILA BOYSTOWN

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the social development arm of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has extended support to Manila Boystown Complex, an orphanage under the jurisdiction of local government of Manila. OMF worked with Meralco to replace old leaning private poles with new ones to ensure the safety of the staff and the orphans in the compound located in Marikina City. The turnover of the new poles was led by Manila officials led by Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, OMF President Jeffrey Tarayao and employee volunteers from España, Malate Business Centers and Manila Sector during the turnover of the new poles.