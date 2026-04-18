Indian national nabbed in Antipolo over alleged illegal lending

According to the BI, Singh was unable to present valid travel and residency documents during the operation, rendering him an undocumented foreign national.

Immigration records also tagged him as an undesirable alien due to alleged involvement in usurious or illegal lending activities.

Following his arrest, Singh was brought to the BI Warden’s Facility for inquest and booking.

A deportation case has since been filed against him.

If proven liable, he may face deportation and inclusion in the immigration blacklist, preventing his re-entry to the Philippines.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said foreign nationals are expected to comply with Philippine laws while staying in the country.

Singh’s arrest is part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations targeting undocumented and allegedly undesirable foreign nationals.